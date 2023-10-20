Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $6.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.61% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.54% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 76.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.63 million, down 45.67% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $96.55 million, representing changes of -47.52% and -24.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Evolution Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Evolution Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.13.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.