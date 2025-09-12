Evolution Petroleum Declares $0.12 Dividend Per Share In Q1

(RTTNews) - Evolution Petroleum Corp.(EPM), Friday announced that the board declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The dividend is payable on September 30 to stockholders of record as of September 22.

Currently, the EPM shares were trading 0.15 percent higher at $5.25 on the New York Stock Exchange American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.