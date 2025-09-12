Markets
Evolution Petroleum Declares $0.12 Dividend Per Share In Q1

September 12, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evolution Petroleum Corp.(EPM), Friday announced that the board declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The dividend is payable on September 30 to stockholders of record as of September 22.

Currently, the EPM shares were trading 0.15 percent higher at $5.25 on the New York Stock Exchange American.

