Evolution Petroleum Corporation Reports Fiscal Q3 2025 Results and Declares 47th Consecutive Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Corporation reports Q3 2025 results, including dividends, revenue changes, and production updates amid market volatility.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $22.6 million, an 11% increase from the previous quarter, despite an overall 2% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The average production was 6,667 BOEPD, with a net loss of $2.2 million, contrasting a profit of $0.3 million a year ago. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, marking its 47th consecutive dividend payment. Key highlights included a 30% rise in Adjusted EBITDA driven by increased natural gas sales, the closure of a $9 million acquisition of oil and gas assets, and successful new well completions exceeding production expectations. CEO Kelly Loyd emphasized the company's commitment to shareholder returns and management's confidence in their asset portfolio amidst market volatility.

Potential Positives

Declared 47th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating commitment to shareholder returns.

Achieved a 30% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter, highlighting improved operational efficiency amid market volatility.

Successfully closed a $9.0 million acquisition of non-operated oil and natural gas assets, which is expected to enhance production capabilities.

Production adds from new wells exceeding expectations, contributing over 850 net BOEPD, indicating effective asset management and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $2.2 million for the quarter, marking a significant decline from net income of $0.3 million in the prior year period.

Total revenues decreased by 2% compared to the same quarter last year, emphasizing a downward trend in revenue generation.

Average production volumes fell by 8% year-over-year to 6,667 BOEPD, indicating operational challenges that could affect future performance.

FAQ

What are Evolution Petroleum's recent financial results?

For Q3 2025, Evolution reported revenues of $22.6 million and a net loss of $2.2 million.

When is the next cash dividend payout for Evolution shareholders?

Evolution has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on June 30, 2025.

How did Evolution's production numbers change in Q3 2025?

Average production decreased to 6,667 BOEPD, down 8% compared to Q3 2024.

What strategic acquisitions did Evolution make recently?

Evolution acquired non-operated oil and gas assets worth $9.0 million in the TexMex acquisition.

What is Evolution's approach to shareholder returns?

The company maintains a focus on sustainable dividends and maximizing long-term shareholder returns.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. Evolution also declared its 47



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter.







Financial & Operational Highlights













($ in thousands)









Q3 2025













Q2 2025













Q3 2024

















% Change vs Q3/Q2

















% Change vs Q3/Q3













2025 YTD













2024 YTD





















% Change vs YTD'24











Average BOEPD





6,667













6,935

















7,209

















(4





)%













(8





)%









7,033

















6,651

















6





%









Revenues





$





22,561













$





20,275













$





23,025

















11





%













(2





)%









$





64,732













$





64,650

















—





%









Net Income (Loss)



(1)







$





(2,179





)









$





(1,825





)









$





289

















NM

















NM













$





(1,939





)









$





2,845

















NM













Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



(1)(2)







$





806













$





(841





)









$





978

















NM

















(18





)%









$





701













$





3,597

















(81





)%









Adjusted EBITDA



(3)







$





7,421













$





5,688













$





8,476

















30





%













(12





)%









$





21,234













$





22,011

















(4





)%









_____________________











(1)









"NM" means "Not Meaningful."













(2)









Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.













(3)









Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

























Fiscal Q3 production was 6,667 average barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), with oil accounting for 52% of revenue, natural gas accounting for 35%, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") accounting for 13% of revenue during the quarter.



Fiscal Q3 production was 6,667 average barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), with oil accounting for 52% of revenue, natural gas accounting for 35%, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") accounting for 13% of revenue during the quarter.



Amid market volatility in fiscal Q3, the Company benefited from its diversified energy portfolio, as reflected by a 30% increase in Adjusted EBITDA



(3)



versus fiscal Q2.



Amid market volatility in fiscal Q3, the Company benefited from its diversified energy portfolio, as reflected by a 30% increase in Adjusted EBITDA versus fiscal Q2.



Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11% versus Fiscal Q2, largely driven by the strength of natural gas revenue, which increased 34% during the quarter.



Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 11% versus Fiscal Q2, largely driven by the strength of natural gas revenue, which increased 34% during the quarter.



$4.1 million returned to shareholders in the form of cash dividends during fiscal Q3, and $4.0 million of principal repaid on its Senior Secured Credit Facility.



$4.1 million returned to shareholders in the form of cash dividends during fiscal Q3, and $4.0 million of principal repaid on its Senior Secured Credit Facility.



Activities subsequent to quarter end:





Four gross new wells were brought online at the Chaveroo Field under budget, with early production rates exceeding expectations.





Closed the highly accretive $9.0 million acquisition of non-operated oil and natural gas assets located in New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana (the "TexMex" acquisition).





As of today, production adds from the four new gross Chaveroo wells and TexMex are contributing more than 850 net BOEPD to production.







Activities subsequent to quarter end:





Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are maintaining our quarterly dividend at $0.12 per share for the twelfth consecutive quarter, underscoring our commitment to sustainable shareholder returns as well as our confidence in the strength of our asset base, even in a volatile commodity price environment.





"Our third quarter results reflect the benefits of our balanced, long-life portfolio of producing assets that are capable of both flourishing in attractive price environments and withstanding cyclical lows. Despite weather and maintenance-related downtime, which affected production, we were able to more than meet all of our capital obligations during the quarter, including ~$8.5 million in dividend and capex payments, as well as repayment of $4.0 million of principal on our Senior Secured Credit Facility.





"Subsequent to quarter end, we closed the TexMex acquisition and turned in-line our latest four Chaveroo wells. TexMex and the four new gross Chaveroo wells are currently contributing more than 850 net BOEPD to production. We also expect to benefit from recent and ongoing drilling activities in our SCOOP/STACK area. When combined with the strength in natural gas prices, these production additions are expected to meaningfully benefit our next fiscal quarter.





Mr. Loyd concluded, "In coordination with our Chaveroo partner, we have agreed to delay the start of our third development block until later into our fiscal year 2026. Our current focus is on acquiring oil-weighted, low-decline producing properties at discounted prices, or natural gas properties which can be hedged favorably for years to come, while strategically deferring development of our high-value, oil-weighted locations, preserving value for our shareholders until oil market conditions improve. Maintaining our dividend is a top priority, and we believe our resilient portfolio and strong financial position will enable us to continue with our dividend program well into the future."







Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenues decreased 2% to $22.6 million compared to $23.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was driven primarily by an 8% decrease in production volumes, partially offset by a 7% increase in average realized commodity prices. The decrease in production volumes was primarily due to planned maintenance at the central facility and NGL plant downtime at Delhi Field, January winter weather impacts at Barnett Shale, as well as natural production declines, partially offset by additional production from the Company's SCOOP/STACK properties acquired in February 2024.





Lease operating costs ("LOE") increased to $13.4 million compared to $12.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by CO



2



purchases at Delhi Field, which resumed in October 2024 after being suspended in February 2024, coupled with a full quarter of the Company's SCOOP/STACK properties acquired in February 2024, increasing lease operating costs by $0.5 million compared to the year-ago quarter. On a per unit basis, total LOE increased 16% to $22.32 per BOE compared to $19.24 per BOE in the year-ago quarter.





Depletion, depreciation, and accretion expense was $5.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the year-ago period. On a per BOE basis, the Company's current quarter depletion rate decreased to $7.68 per BOE compared to $8.43 per BOE in the year-ago period due to a decrease in its depletable base.





General and administrative ("G&A") expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, were $1.9 million for both the current and year-ago periods. On a per BOE basis, G&A expenses increased to $3.22 compared to $2.85 in the year-ago period. The increase per unit is the result of decreased production in the current period.





The Company reported a net loss of $2.2 million or $(0.07) per share, compared to net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of unrealized losses, adjusted net income was $0.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.0 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the prior quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million compared to $8.5 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenue as a result of lower production and higher total operating costs due to CO



2



purchases at Delhi Field, which resumed in October 2024 after being suspended in February 2024.







Production & Pricing













Average price per unit:









Q3 2025

















Q3 2024

















% Change vs Q3/Q3











Crude oil (BBL)





$





68.42













$





73.06

















(6)





%









Natural gas (MCF)









3.87

















2.77

















40





%









Natural Gas Liquids (BBL)









32.28

















25.26

















28





%









Equivalent (BOE)









37.60

















35.10

















7





%





























































Total production for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 7.5% to 6,667 net BOEPD compared to 7,209 net BOEPD in the year-ago period. Total production for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 included 1,911 barrels per day ("BOPD") of crude oil, 3,723 BOEPD of natural gas, and 1,033 BOEPD of NGLs. The decrease in total production was driven by planned maintenance at the central facility and NGL plant downtime at Delhi Field, January winter weather impacts at Barnett Shale, as well as natural production declines partially offset by additional production from the Company's SCOOP/STACK properties acquired in February 2024. Total oil and natural gas liquids production generated 65% of revenue for the quarter compared to 75% in the year-ago period.





The Company's average realized commodity price (excluding the impact of derivative contracts) increased 7% to $37.60 per BOE, compared to $35.10 per BOE in the year-ago period. These increases were primarily driven by an increase of approximately 40% in realized natural gas prices year over year.







Operations Update







At SCOOP/STACK, the Company brought online 13 gross wells fiscal year-to-date, with an additional five wells in progress.





At Chaveroo, the Company successfully completed and brought online four new gross wells in the second development block. These wells were completed on schedule and under budget. Although very early in the productive life of the wells, production rates are significantly exceeding expectations.





In the Williston Basin, oil production was up quarter over quarter as a result of deferred oil sales at the end of Q2 to Q3. Gas and NGLs increased quarter over quarter, benefiting from a full quarter of gas sales. The Williston field continues to generate solid returns.





At Delhi, production was temporarily affected by planned maintenance at the Delhi Central Facility, which resulted in a shutdown of the entire field for a few days and at the NGL Plant for approximately two weeks. At the end of the quarter, the decision was made to switch from purchasing CO



2



volumes to additional water injection. The operator will continue to inject approximately 300 MMCFPD of recycled CO



2



. The Company and the operator believe this will be the most economical way to run the field and will significantly reduce operating costs while maximizing cash flow.





Jonah remained steady, with a temporary dip in volumes during February due to the impact of winter weather. However, strong winter natural gas pricing contributed positively to overall cash flow for the quarter.





Barnett Shale delivered consistent cash-flow generation, reflecting its reliability and operational stability. Despite brief downtime in January due to winter storms, production remained steady overall, with improved realized pricing for natural gas and NGLs serving as a tailwind for financial results. These favorable pricing dynamics helped offset broader commodity price weakness and underscore Barnett’s continued role as a valuable contributor to our diversified portfolio.







Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending







On March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.6 million, with a working capital deficit of $2.7 million primarily due to unrealized losses on current derivative contracts, which vary quarter-to-quarter based on forecasted commodity prices at the end of each quarter. Evolution had $35.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $20.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents. In Fiscal Q3, Evolution paid $4.1 million in common stock dividends, $4.0 million in repayments of borrowings of its Senior Secured Credit Facility, $1.8 million in deposits for its TexMex Acquisition, and $4.4 million in capital expenditures. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company sold a total of approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock under its At-the-Market Sales Agreement for net proceeds of approximately $1.1 million, after deducting less than $0.1 million in offering costs.





The Company has received approval from its lender, MidFirst Bank, to extend the maturity of the existing Senior Secured Credit Facility to April 2028 and increase their total commitments from $50.0 million to $55.0 million. Also, the Company expects to receive $10.0 million in additional commitments from a new lender, Prism Bank, bringing the total commitments to $65.0 million.







Cash Dividend on Common Stock







On May 12, 2025, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, which will be paid on June 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on June 13, 2025. This will be the 47



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $130.7 million, or $3.93 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends.







Conference Call







As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT to review its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial and operating results. Participants can join online at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ASNQRrWs





or by dialing (844) 481-2813. Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. A replay will be available through May 14, 2026, via the webcast link provided and on Evolution's Investor Relations website at





www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com





.







About Evolution Petroleum







Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit





www.evolutionpetroleum.com





for more information.







Cautionary Statement







All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current and future expectations, potential results, and plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations. The Company gives no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Contact







Investor Relations





(713) 935-0122









ir@evolutionpetroleum.com



































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2025













2024











Revenues

































































Crude oil





$





11,769













$





14,538













$





11,763













$





38,269













$





38,913













Natural gas









7,790

















5,860

















5,793

















17,868

















17,943













Natural gas liquids









3,002

















2,627

















2,719

















8,595

















7,794













Total revenues









22,561

















23,025

















20,275

















64,732

















64,650













Operating costs

































































Lease operating costs









13,388

















12,624

















12,793

















37,971

















36,865













Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,014

















5,900

















5,433

















16,172

















14,760













General and administrative expenses









2,573

















2,417

















2,654

















7,754

















7,522













Total operating costs









20,975

















20,941

















20,880

















61,897

















59,147













Income (loss) from operations









1,586

















2,084

















(605





)













2,835

















5,503













Other income (expense)

































































Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts









(3,802





)













(1,183





)













(1,219





)













(3,223





)













(1,183





)









Interest and other income









55

















63

















52

















164

















283













Interest expense









(705





)













(518





)













(764





)













(2,292





)













(584





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









(2,866





)













446

















(2,536





)













(2,516





)













4,019













Income tax (expense) benefit









687

















(157





)













711

















577

















(1,174





)









Net income (loss)





$





(2,179





)









$





289













$





(1,825





)









$





(1,939





)









$





2,845













Net income (loss) per common share:

































































Basic





$





(0.07





)









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.07





)









$





0.09













Diluted





$





(0.07





)









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.07





)









$





0.08













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































































Basic









33,433

















32,702

















32,934

















33,027

















32,692













Diluted









33,433

















32,854

















32,934

















33,027

















32,920















































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





































March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













Assets







































Current assets





































Cash and cash equivalents





$





5,601













$





6,446













Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues









10,707

















10,826













Derivative contract assets









828

















596













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,658

















3,855













Total current assets









19,794

















21,723













Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment





































Oil and natural gas properties, net, full-cost method of accounting, of which none were excluded from amortization









133,514

















139,685

















































Other noncurrent assets





































Derivative contract assets









48

















171













Other assets









3,038

















1,298













Total assets





$





156,394













$





162,877















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































Current liabilities





































Accounts payable





$





11,977













$





8,308













Accrued liabilities and other









7,092

















6,239













Derivative contract liabilities









3,453

















1,192













State and federal taxes payable









—

















74













Total current liabilities









22,522

















15,813













Long term liabilities





































Senior secured credit facility









35,500

















39,500













Deferred income taxes









4,572

















6,702













Asset retirement obligations









20,398

















19,209













Derivative contract liabilities









1,742

















468













Operating lease liability









—

















58













Total liabilities









84,734

















81,750













Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders' equity





































Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and outstanding 34,284,369 and 33,339,535 shares as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively









34

















33













Additional paid-in capital









45,786

















41,091













Retained earnings









25,840

















40,003













Total stockholders' equity









71,660

















81,127













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





156,394













$





162,877































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













(In thousands)

















































































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2025













2024











Cash flows from operating activities:

































































Net income (loss)





$





(2,179





)









$





289













$





(1,825





)









$





(1,939





)









$





2,845













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

































































Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,014

















5,900

















5,433

















16,172

















14,760













Stock-based compensation









642

















549

















659

















1,860

















1,585













Settlement of asset retirement obligations









(66





)













(19





)













(182





)













(346





)













(19





)









Deferred income taxes









(2,101





)













766

















252

















(2,130





)













124













Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts









3,926

















1,063

















1,368

















3,426

















1,063













Accrued settlements on derivative contracts









(57





)













94

















9

















(114





)













94













Other









(4





)













(3





)













(1





)













(7





)













—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































































Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues









(26





)













(2,495





)













29

















(34





)













(4,734





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









965

















(1,151





)













(1,494





)













1,400

















(1,425





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other









1,149

















(1,629





)













3,471

















4,382

















814













State and federal taxes payable









—

















—

















—

















(74





)













(365





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









7,263

















3,364

















7,719

















22,596

















14,742













Cash flows from investing activities:

































































Acquisition deposits









(1,800





)













—

















—

















(1,800





)













—













Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties









(20





)













(43,788





)













(69





)













(351





)













(43,788





)









Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties









(4,404





)













(2,648





)













(758





)













(7,902





)













(8,353





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(6,224





)













(46,436





)













(827





)













(10,053





)













(52,141





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

































































Common stock dividends paid









(4,109





)













(4,003





)













(4,082





)













(12,224





)













(12,037





)









Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding









(71





)













(818





)













(103





)













(262





)













(1,031





)









Borrowings under senior secured credit facility









—

















42,500

















—

















—

















42,500













Repayments of senior secured credit facility









(4,000





)













—

















—

















(4,000





)













—













Issuance of common stock









1,145

















—

















2,259

















3,404

















—













Offering costs









(70





)













—

















(236





)













(306





)













—













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(7,105





)













37,679

















(2,162





)













(13,388





)













29,432













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(6,066





)













(5,393





)













4,730

















(845





)













(7,967





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









11,667

















8,460

















6,937

















6,446

















11,034













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





5,601













$





3,067













$





11,667













$





5,601













$





3,067



































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation









Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)









(In thousands)







Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. We use these measures to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.



























































































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025

















2024













2024

















2025

















2024













Net income (loss)







$





(2,179





)









$





289













$





(1,825





)









$





(1,939





)









$





2,845













Adjusted by:









































































Interest expense









705

















518

















764

















2,292

















584













Income tax expense (benefit)









(687





)













157

















(711





)













(577





)













1,174













Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,014

















5,900

















5,433

















16,172

















14,760













Stock-based compensation









642

















549

















659

















1,860

















1,585













Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts









3,926

















1,063

















1,368

















3,426

















1,063















Adjusted EBITDA







$





7,421













$





8,476













$





5,688













$





21,234













$





22,011















































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2025













2024













As Reported:



































































Net income (loss), as reported





$





(2,179





)









$





289













$





(1,825





)









$





(1,939





)









$





2,845















































































Impact of Selected Items:



































































Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts









3,926

















1,063

















1,368

















3,426

















1,063













Selected items, before income taxes





$





3,926













$





1,063













$





1,368













$





3,426













$





1,063













Income tax effect of selected items



(1)











941

















374

















384

















786

















311













Selected items, net of tax





$





2,985













$





689













$





984













$





2,640













$





752













































































As Adjusted:

































































Net income (loss), excluding selected items



(2)







$





806













$





978













$





(841





)









$





701













$





3,597













































































Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock









(96





)













(21





)













(100





)













(274





)













(73





)









Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation





$





710













$





957













$





(941





)









$





427













$





3,524













































































Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, as reported





$





(0.07





)









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.07





)









$





0.09













Impact of selected items









0.09

















0.02

















0.03

















0.08

















0.02













Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, excluding selected items



(2)







$





0.02













$





0.03













$





(0.03





)









$





0.01













$





0.11













































































































































Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, as reported





$





(0.07





)









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.07





)









$





0.08













Impact of selected items









0.09

















0.02

















0.03

















0.08

















0.03













Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, excluding selected items



(2)(3)







$





0.02













$





0.03













$





(0.03





)









$





0.01













$





0.11













_____________________











(1)









The tax impact for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, is represented using estimated tax rates of 24.0% and 35.2%, respectively. The tax impact for the three months ended December 31, 2024, is represented using estimated tax rates of 28.0%. The tax impact for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is represented using estimated tax rates of 22.9% and 29.2%, respectively.













(2)









Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.













(3)









The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.6 million and 32.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 32.9 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, was each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.2 million and 32.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items.





































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts)









































































































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2025













2024













Revenues:























































































Crude oil





$





11,769













$





14,538













$





11,763













$





38,269













$





38,913













Natural gas









7,790

















5,860

















5,793

















17,868

















17,943













Natural gas liquids









3,002

















2,627

















2,719

















8,595

















7,794













Total revenues





$





22,561













$





23,025













$





20,275













$





64,732













$





64,650



































































































Lease operating costs:























































































Ad valorem and production taxes





$





1,473













$





1,459













$





1,441













$





4,328













$





4,009













Gathering, transportation, and other costs









2,913

















2,527

















2,889

















8,592

















6,926













Other lease operating costs









9,002

















8,638

















8,463

















25,051

















25,930













Total lease operating costs





$





13,388













$





12,624













$





12,793













$





37,971













$





36,865

































































































Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties





$





4,607













$





5,532













$





5,024













$





14,956













$





13,680



































































































Production:























































































Crude oil (MBBL)









172

















199

















179

















555

















519













Natural gas (MMCF)









2,011

















2,115

















2,125

















6,364

















6,091













Natural gas liquids (MBBL)









93

















104

















105

















311

















295













Equivalent (MBOE)



(1)











600

















656

















638

















1,927

















1,829













Average daily production (BOEPD)



(1)











6,667

















7,209

















6,935

















7,033

















6,651

































































































Crude oil (BBL)





$





68.42













$





73.06













$





65.72













$





68.95













$





74.98













Natural gas (MCF)









3.87

















2.77

















2.73

















2.81

















2.95













Natural Gas Liquids (BBL)









32.28

















25.26

















25.90

















27.64

















26.42













Equivalent (BOE)



(1)







$





37.60













$





35.10













$





31.78













$





33.59













$





35.35



































































































Average cost per unit:























































































Ad valorem and production taxes





$





2.46













$





2.22













$





2.26













$





2.25













$





2.19













Gathering, transportation, and other costs









4.86

















3.85

















4.53

















4.46

















3.79













Other lease operating costs









15.00

















13.17

















13.26

















13.00

















14.18













Total lease operating costs





$





22.32













$





19.24













$





20.05













$





19.71













$





20.16

































































































Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties





$





7.68













$





8.43













$





7.87













$





7.76













$





7.48













_____________________











(1)









Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.













(2)









Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.





































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Summary of Production Volumes and Average Sales Price (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024













2024

















Volume













Price













Volume













Price













Volume













Price













Production:







































































































Crude oil (MBBL)





































































































SCOOP/STACK









28













$





71.36

















30













$





78.71

















35













$





70.52













Chaveroo Field









8

















56.78

















15

















76.39

















9

















67.55













Jonah Field









7

















67.69

















8

















72.25

















7

















64.54













Williston Basin









34

















64.35

















35

















70.29

















30

















64.64













Barnett Shale









3

















68.03

















3

















73.05

















2

















65.99













Hamilton Dome Field









34

















58.88

















35

















61.21

















35

















57.53













Delhi Field









58

















76.04

















73

















77.08

















60

















68.66













Other









—

















—

















—

















—

















1

















71.61













Total









172













$





68.42

















199













$





73.06

















179













$





65.72













Natural gas (MMCF)





































































































SCOOP/STACK









317













$





4.91

















214













$





2.11

















314













$





2.89













Chaveroo Field









—

















—

















7

















2.29

















—

















—













Jonah Field









758

















4.02

















843

















3.94

















803

















3.21













Williston Basin









32

















3.89

















20

















1.36

















18

















1.41













Barnett Shale









904

















3.39

















1,031

















1.98

















990

















2.31













Total









2,011













$





3.87

















2,115













$





2.77

















2,125













$





2.73













Natural gas liquids (MBBL)





































































































SCOOP/STACK









13













$





27.84

















10













$





25.14

















18













$





21.34













Chaveroo Field









—

















—

















1

















22.86

















—

















—













Jonah Field









8

















32.14

















9

















31.93

















9

















30.08













Williston Basin









8

















23.74

















4

















23.96

















2

















17.86













Barnett Shale









49

















33.48

















59

















22.85

















57

















25.86













Delhi Field









15

















37.20

















20

















30.48

















19

















29.13













Other









—

















—

















1

















25.87

















—

















—













Total









93













$





32.28

















104













$





25.26

















105













$





25.90

















































































































Equivalent (MBOE)



(1)







































































































SCOOP/STACK









94













$





41.90

















76













$





40.56

















105













$





35.48













Chaveroo Field









8

















56.78

















17

















68.40

















9

















67.55













Jonah Field









141

















26.63

















158

















26.72

















150

















22.14













Williston Basin









47

















53.08

















42

















61.15

















35

















57.00













Barnett Shale









203

















24.13

















234

















15.41

















224

















17.29













Hamilton Dome Field









34

















58.88

















35

















61.21

















35

















57.53













Delhi Field









73

















68.19

















93

















67.21

















79

















59.37













Other









—

















—

















1

















25.87

















1

















71.61













Total









600













$





37.60

















656













$





35.10

















638













$





31.78



















































































































Average daily production (BOEPD)







(1)









































































































SCOOP/STACK









1,044

































835

































1,141





























Chaveroo Field









89

































187

































98





























Jonah Field









1,567

































1,736

































1,630





























Williston Basin









522

































462

































380





























Barnett Shale









2,256

































2,571

































2,435





























Hamilton Dome Field









378

































385

































380





























Delhi Field









811

































1,022

































859





























Other









—

































11

































12





























Total









6,667

































7,209

































6,935





























_____________________











(1)









Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.





































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Summary of Average Production Costs (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024













2024

















Amount













Price













Amount













Price













Amount













Price













Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE):







































































































Lease operating costs





































































































SCOOP/STACK





$





1,106













$





11.74













$





619













$





8.18













$





1,050













$





9.97













Chaveroo Field









128

















15.77

















161

















9.12

















122

















12.92













Jonah Field









2,184

















15.51

















2,313

















14.63

















2,196

















14.62













Williston Basin









1,476

















31.45

















1,413

















33.69

















1,190

















34.12













Barnett Shale









3,739

















18.47

















3,767

















16.07

















4,030

















18.03













Hamilton Dome Field









1,237

















36.36

















1,566

















45.34

















1,188

















34.18













Delhi Field









3,518

















48.04

















2,785

















30.19

















3,017

















38.15













Total





$





13,388













$





22.32













$





12,624













$





19.24













$





12,793













$





20.05



















































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation









Summary of Open Derivative Contracts (Unaudited)







For more information on the Company's hedging practices, see Note 7 to its financial statements included on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The Company had the following open crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts as of May 12, 2025:























































































































Volumes in

















Swap Price per













Floor Price per













Ceiling Price per













Period













Commodity













Instrument













MMBTU/BBL

















MMBTU/BBL













MMBTU/BBL













MMBTU/BBL











April 2025 - June 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









25,571













$





73.49













































April 2025 - June 2025









Crude Oil









Collar









41,601





























$





65.00













$





84.00













April 2025 - December 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









32,229

















72.00













































July 2025 - December 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









81,335

















71.40













































January 2026 - March 2026









Crude Oil









Collar









43,493

































60.00

















75.80













April 2026 - June 2026









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









17,106

















60.40













































April 2025 - December 2025









Natural Gas









Collar









681,271

































4.00

















4.95













April 2025 - December 2026









Natural Gas









Fixed-Price Swap









3,010,069

















3.60













































January 2026 - March 2026









Natural Gas









Collar









375,481

































3.60

















5.00













January 2026 - March 2026









Natural Gas









Collar









213,251

































4.00

















5.39













April 2025 - December 2027









Natural Gas









Fixed-Price Swap









3,729,540

















3.57













































April 2026 - October 2026









Natural Gas









Collar









433,428

































3.50

















4.55

































































































