Evolution Petroleum Corporation Reports 10% Year-Over-Year Production Increase and Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend for Fiscal Q3 2025

Evolution Petroleum reports 10% production growth, announces $0.12 dividend for Q3 2025, and discusses operational updates.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation announced a 10% year-over-year production increase for its fiscal second quarter, reaching an average of 6,935 BOEPD. Despite this growth, revenues fell by 4% to $20.3 million due to lower commodity prices, particularly natural gas. The company reported a net loss of $1.8 million, a significant decrease from net income in the previous year. In line with its commitment to shareholder returns, Evolution declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for the upcoming fiscal third quarter, marking its 46th consecutive dividend payment. The company is optimistic about future production potential, citing progress on several new wells and a favorable outlook for cash flow generation. Additionally, it plans to continue exploring acquisition opportunities to enhance growth and cash flow.

Potential Positives

Fiscal Q2 production increased by 10% year-over-year to an average of 6,935 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), demonstrating strong operational performance.

The company declared its 46th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

A total of $4.1 million was returned to shareholders in cash dividends during Q2 2025, highlighting consistent shareholder return strategies.

Subsequent developments include the completion of two new wells in the 2nd Chaveroo Field, indicating ongoing growth and operational expansion.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the fiscal second quarter showed a loss of $1.8 million, a significant contrast to the net income of $1.1 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year, illustrating a substantial decline in profitability.

The company experienced a 4% decrease in revenues year-over-year, primarily due to a 12% drop in average realized commodity prices, indicating challenges in maintaining revenue amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 17% compared to the prior year’s quarter, pointing to declining operational performance despite increased production volumes.

FAQ

What was Evolution Petroleum's average production in fiscal Q2 2025?

The average production in fiscal Q2 2025 was 6,935 BOEPD, a 10% increase year-over-year.

How much is the declared dividend for Q3 2025?

Evolution Petroleum has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for fiscal third quarter 2025.

What factors contributed to revenue decline in Q2 2025?

Revenue declined primarily due to a 12% decrease in average realized commodity prices despite increased production volumes.

How many wells were brought online during fiscal Q2 2025?

Three gross wells were brought online during the fiscal Q2 2025 in the SCOOP/STACK area.

What were the net income results for fiscal Q2 2025?

Evolution Petroleum reported a net loss of $1.8 million in fiscal Q2 2025, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in the prior year.

– Fiscal Q2 Production Up 10% Y/Y to 6,935 Average BOEPD –









– Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 –







HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s diversified portfolio continues to deliver production growth, with fiscal Q2 volumes increasing 10% year-over-year to 6,935 BOEPD. Further reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns, Evolution declared its 46



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share for the fiscal 2025 third quarter.







Financial & Operational Highlights





































































































($ in thousands)









Q2 2025













Q2 2024













Q1 2025













% Change vs





Q2/Q2













% Change vs





Q2/Q1













2025 YTD













2024 YTD













% Change vs





YTD'24











Average BOEPD









6,935

















6,304













7,478









10





%









(7





)%













7,212

















6,380









13





%









Revenues





$





20,275













$





21,024









$





21,896









(4





)%









(7





)%









$





42,171













$





41,625









1





%









Net Income



(1)







$





(1,825





)









$





1,082









$





2,065









NM













NM













$





240













$





2,556









(91





)%









Adjusted Net Income



(1)





(2)







$





(841





)









$





1,082









$





728









NM













NM













$





(103





)









$





2,556









NM













Adjusted EBITDA



(





3





)







$





5,688













$





6,832









$





8,125









(17





)%









(30





)%









$





13,813













$





13,535









2





%



















































































































(1) "NM" means "Not Meaningful."













(2) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.













(3) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.





















Fiscal Q2 production increased 10% year-over-year to 6,935 average barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), with oil increasing 13%, natural gas increasing 9%, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") increasing 9%.



$4.1 million returned to shareholders in the form of cash dividends during the fiscal second quarter of 2025.



Three gross SCOOP/STACK wells brought online during the quarter — currently, 8 wells in progress or permitted.



Subsequent to quarter end, completed drilling two of four gross wells in the 2



nd



Chaveroo Field development block and expect to finish drilling the remaining 2 wells in the block by early March.











Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Driven by our favorable near and long-term outlook for sustainable cash flow generation from our diversified asset base, we are pleased to announce our 11



th



straight dividend at the rate of $0.12 per share for the upcoming quarter, payable March 31, 2025. Despite operational issues and downtime at Chaveroo and Williston, which resulted in approximately 90 BOEPD lower production for the quarter, our balanced portfolio delivered strong year-over-year production growth of 10%. These issues have been resolved, and rates were restored before the end of January. Lower commodity pricing, particularly for natural gas, was the main contributor to a modest revenue decline and net adjusted loss. However, towards the end of the quarter and beyond, we have seen a strong recovery throughout the natural gas futures curve and substantially improved natural gas price realizations to date, while oil and natural gas liquids pricing has remained relatively stable to slightly improved.





We continue to see above-average results from new wells in the SCOOP/STACK area and are excited about new well proposals from several operators within our acreage. We remain very excited about the upcoming four gross wells (two net) in the second development block at Chaveroo. As of today, two of these new wells have been drilled, the third is underway and the fourth will follow immediately thereafter. We expect all four wells to be completed and turned in line during our fiscal fourth quarter.”





Mr. Loyd concluded, “Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving long-term shareholder value with pursuing high-quality, low-decline assets at attractive valuations, expanding our drilling inventory, and maintaining our strong financial foundation. We are evaluating multiple acquisition opportunities that have the potential to enhance our long-term growth strategy and further improve our cash flow generation — all at very compelling valuations that would be materially accretive to earnings. Given our track record of executing disciplined investments, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth, create value through accretive M&A, and continue supporting our dividend program for years to come.”







Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenues decreased 4% to $20.3 million compared to $21.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was driven primarily by a 12% decrease in average realized commodity prices which offset an increase in production volumes. The increase in production volumes was largely due to the Company's SCOOP/STACK acquisitions in February 2024 and subsequent drilling and completion activities, as well as new wells at Chaveroo that came online at the same time.





Lease operating costs ("LOE") increased to $12.8 million compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The overall increase was driven by the addition of the Company's SCOOP/STACK properties and Chaveroo wells since the prior year period, collectively adding $1.2 million in lease operating costs this quarter. The overall increase was partially offset by the reduction in CO2 purchases at Delhi Field due to maintenance on the pipeline that began in February 2024. CO2 purchases restarted in late October 2024. The increase in production from the Company’s SCOOP/STACK properties and Chaveroo wells, which incur lower relative operating costs compared to other areas, has also driven down LOE on a per-unit basis. On a per unit basis, total LOE decreased 6% to $20.05 per BOE compared to $21.30 per BOE in the year-ago quarter.





Depletion, depreciation, and accretion expense was $5.4 million compared to $4.6 million in the year-ago period. On a per BOE basis, the Company's current quarter depletion rate increased to $7.87 per BOE compared to $7.31 per BOE in the year-ago period due to an increase in depletable base related to the Company's SCOOP/STACK acquisitions and capital development expenditures added since the prior fiscal year.





General and administrative ("G&A") expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, increased slightly to $2.0 million compared to $1.9 million in the year-ago period. On a per BOE basis, G&A expenses decreased to $3.13 compared to $3.34 in the year-ago period. The decrease on a per unit basis is the result of increased production.





The Company reported a net loss of $1.8 million or $(0.06) per share, compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of unrealized losses, adjusted net loss was $0.8 million or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the prior quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenue as a result of lower commodity prices and higher total operating costs due to the SCOOP/STACK acquisitions.







Production & Pricing





















































Average price per unit:









Q2 2025













Q2 2024













% Change vs Q2/Q2











Crude oil (BBL)





$





65.72









$





73.96









(11)%









Natural gas (MCF)









2.73













3.35









(19)%









Natural Gas Liquids (BBL)









25.90













28.48









(9)%









Equivalent (BOE)









31.78













36.25









(12)%

















































Total production for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 10% to 6,935 net BOEPD compared to 6,304 net BOEPD in the year-ago period. Total production for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 included 1,946 barrels per day ("BOPD") of crude oil, 3,848 BOEPD of natural gas, and 1,141 BOEPD of NGLs. The increase in total production was driven by the closing of the Company's SCOOP/STACK acquisitions in February 2024 and production from the initial three wells in the Chaveroo oilfield coming online at the same time. Total oil and natural gas liquids production generated 71% of revenue for the quarter compared to 69% in the year-ago period.





The Company's average realized commodity price (excluding the impact of derivative contracts) decreased 12% to $31.78 per BOE, compared to $36.25 per BOE in the year-ago period. These decreases were primarily driven by a decrease of approximately 19% in realized natural gas prices year over year.







Operations Update







At SCOOP/STACK, the Company's operators brought three gross wells online during fiscal Q2 2025, which is in addition to the seven gross wells brought online during fiscal Q1 2025. Additionally, Evolution has agreed to participate in eight gross new horizontal wells across the acreage. Since the effective date of the acquisitions, a total of 32 gross wells (or 0.5 net wells) have commenced first production.





Chaveroo production for fiscal Q2 was down due to gas interference in the downhole pumps. However, these issues have since been resolved, and production rebounded back to expected rates in January 2025. The Company has preliminarily agreed to six additional horizontal wells in Drilling Block Three, which are anticipated to begin operations in early fiscal 2026. Drilling activities began in January 2025 on the four new gross wells in the Company's second development block. As of today, Evolution has finished drilling two of the four gross wells and expects to finish drilling the remaining wells by early March.





In the Williston Basin, a compressor failure on a third-party-operated gathering system caused temporary downtime for 30 days at the beginning of fiscal Q2, resulting in reduced natural gas sales for the period. Correspondingly, NGL production saw a decline during this period as well. Oil sales volumes were also negatively impacted during the quarter due to delays in sales of oil at the end of December. Those volumes were subsequently sold in January.





At Delhi, CO2 injections resumed during fiscal Q2 2025, which has positively impacted production. Following the quarter end, one new well has been drilled at Test Site V and the Company is awaiting results.







Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending







On December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.7 million, and working capital was $10.5 million. Evolution had $39.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and total liquidity of $22.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents. In fiscal Q2, Evolution paid $4.1 million in common stock dividends and $0.8 million in capital expenditures. During the period ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold a total of approximately 0.4 million shares of its common stock under its At-the-Market Sales Agreement for net proceeds of approximately $2.0 million, after deducting an initial $0.2 million in fees for due diligence incurred with the offering.







Cash Dividend on Common Stock







On February 10, 2025, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, which will be paid on March 31, 2025, to common stockholders of record on March 14, 2025. This will be the 46



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $126.6 million, or $3.81 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends.







Conference Call







As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT to review its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial and operating results. Participants can join online at



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HS7VesBT



or by dialing (844) 481-2813. Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. A replay will be available through February 12, 2026, via the provided webcast link and on Evolution's Investor Relations website at



www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com



.







About Evolution Petroleum







Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the SCOOP/STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Oilfield located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit



www.evolutionpetroleum.com



for more information.







Cautionary Statement







All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current and future expectations, potential results, and plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations. The Company gives no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Contact







Investor Relations





(713) 935-0122







ir@evolutionpetroleum.com













Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)

























































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2024

















2023















Revenues

































































Crude oil





$





11,763













$





11,759













$





14,737













$





26,500













$





24,375













Natural gas









5,793

















6,531

















4,285

















10,078

















12,083













Natural gas liquids









2,719

















2,734

















2,874

















5,593

















5,167













Total revenues









20,275

















21,024

















21,896

















42,171

















41,625













Operating costs

































































Lease operating costs









12,793

















12,358

















11,790

















24,583

















24,241













Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,433

















4,598

















5,725

















11,158

















8,860













General and administrative expenses









2,654

















2,502

















2,527

















5,181

















5,105













Total operating costs









20,880

















19,458

















20,042

















40,922

















38,206













Income (loss) from operations









(605





)













1,566

















1,854

















1,249

















3,419













Other income (expense)

































































Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts









(1,219





)













—

















1,798

















579

















—













Interest and other income









52

















104

















57

















109

















220













Interest expense









(764





)













(34





)













(823





)













(1,587





)













(66





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









(2,536





)













1,636

















2,886

















350

















3,573













Income tax (expense) benefit









711

















(554





)













(821





)













(110





)













(1,017





)









Net income (loss)





$





(1,825





)









$





1,082













$





2,065













$





240













$





2,556













Net income (loss) per common share:

































































Basic





$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.08













Diluted





$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.08













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































































Basic









32,934

















32,693

















32,722

















32,828

















32,676













Diluted









32,934

















32,900

















32,868

















32,994

















32,940















































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)













































December 31, 2024













June 30, 2024













Assets































Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





11,667









$





6,446









Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues









10,675













10,826









Derivative contract assets









1,073













596









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,572













3,855









Total current assets









26,987













21,723









Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment





























Oil and natural gas properties, net—full-cost method of accounting, of which none were excluded from amortization









131,722













139,685





































Other noncurrent assets





























Derivative contract assets









250













171









Other assets









1,258













1,298









Total assets





$





160,217









$





162,877











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity































Current liabilities





























Accounts payable





$





10,771









$





8,308









Accrued liabilities and other









5,249













6,239









Derivative contract liabilities









439













1,192









State and federal taxes payable









—













74









Total current liabilities









16,459













15,813









Long term liabilities





























Senior secured credit facility









39,500













39,500









Deferred income taxes









6,673













6,702









Asset retirement obligations









19,993













19,209









Derivative contract liabilities









1,277













468









Operating lease liability









13













58









Total liabilities









83,915













81,750









Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity





























Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and





























outstanding 34,076,846 and 33,339,535 shares as of December 31, 2024





























and June 30, 2024, respectively









34













33









Additional paid-in capital









44,140













41,091









Retained earnings









32,128













40,003









Total stockholders' equity









76,302













81,127









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





160,217









$





162,877



















































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













(In thousands)

















































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2024













2023











Cash flows from operating activities:

































































Net income (loss)





$





(1,825





)









$





1,082













$





2,065













$





240













$





2,556













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

































































Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,433

















4,598

















5,725

















11,158

















8,860













Stock-based compensation









659

















564

















559

















1,218

















1,036













Settlement of asset retirement obligations









(182





)













—

















(98





)













(280





)













—













Deferred income taxes









252

















(567





)













(281





)













(29





)













(642





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts









1,368

















—

















(1,868





)













(500





)













—













Accrued settlements on derivative contracts









9

















—

















(66





)













(57





)













—













Other









(1





)













3

















(2





)













(3





)













3













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































































Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues









29

















447

















(37





)













(8





)













(2,239





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(1,494





)













(443





)













1,929

















435

















(274





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other









3,471

















2,123

















(238





)













3,233

















2,443













State and federal taxes payable









—

















(753





)













(74





)













(74





)













(365





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









7,719

















7,054

















7,614

















15,333

















11,378













Cash flows from investing activities:

































































Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties









(69





)













—

















(262





)













(331





)













—













Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties









(758





)













(3,878





)













(2,740





)













(3,498





)













(5,705





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(827





)













(3,878





)













(3,002





)













(3,829





)













(5,705





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

































































Common stock dividends paid









(4,082





)













(4,021





)













(4,033





)













(8,115





)













(8,034





)









Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding









(103





)













(108





)













(88





)













(191





)













(213





)









Issuance of common stock









2,259

















—

















—

















2,259

















—













Offering costs









(236





)













—

















—

















(236





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









(2,162





)













(4,129





)













(4,121





)













(6,283





)













(8,247





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









4,730

















(953





)













491

















5,221

















(2,574





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









6,937

















9,413

















6,446

















6,446

















11,034













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





11,667













$





8,460













$





6,937













$





11,667













$





8,460



































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation









Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)









(In thousands)







Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. We use these measures to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.















































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024

















2023













2024

















2024

















2023













Net income (loss)







$





(1,825





)









$





1,082









$





2,065













$





240













$





2,556









Adjusted by:

































































Interest expense









764

















34













823

















1,587

















66









Income tax expense (benefit)









(711





)













554













821

















110

















1,017









Depletion, depreciation, and accretion









5,433

















4,598













5,725

















11,158

















8,860









Stock-based compensation









659

















564













559

















1,218

















1,036









Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts









1,368

















—













(1,868





)













(500





)













—











Adjusted EBITDA







$





5,688













$





6,832









$





8,125













$





13,813













$





13,535



































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















As Reported:



































































Net income (loss), as reported





$





(1,825





)









$





1,082













$





2,065













$





240













$





2,556















































































Impact of Selected Items:



































































Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts









1,368

















—

















(1,868





)













(500





)













—













Selected items, before income taxes





$





1,368













$





—













$





(1,868





)









$





(500





)









$





—













Income tax effect of selected items



(1)











384

















—

















(531





)













(157





)













—













Selected items, net of tax





$





984













$





—













$





(1,337





)









$





(343





)









$





—













































































As Adjusted:

































































Net income (loss), excluding selected items



(2)







$





(841





)









$





1,082













$





728













$





(103





)









$





2,556













































































Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock









(100





)













(24





)













(14





)













(178





)













(51





)









Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation





$





(941





)









$





1,058













$





714













$





(281





)









$





2,505













































































Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, as reported





$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.08













Impact of selected items









0.03

















—

















(0.04





)













(0.01





)













—













Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, excluding selected items



(2)







$





(0.03





)









$





0.03













$





0.02













$





(0.01





)









$





0.08













































































































































Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, as reported





$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.06













$





—













$





0.08













Impact of selected items









0.03

















—

















(0.04





)













(0.01





)













—













Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, excluding selected items



(2)(3)







$





(0.03





)









$





0.03













$





0.02













$





(0.01





)









$





0.08

































































































________________________________











(1) The tax impact for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, is represented using estimated tax rates of 28.0% and 28.4%, respectively. The tax impact for the six months ended December 31, 2024 is represented using estimated tax rates of 31.4%.













(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.













(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 32.9 million, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 32.9 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, was each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 32.8 million and 32.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items.









































































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts)

















































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2024













2023













Revenues:



































































Crude oil





$





11,763









$





11,759









$





14,737









$





26,500









$





24,375









Natural gas









5,793













6,531













4,285













10,078













12,083









Natural gas liquids









2,719













2,734













2,874













5,593













5,167









Total revenues





$





20,275









$





21,024









$





21,896









$





42,171









$





41,625











































































Lease operating costs:



































































Ad valorem and production taxes





$





1,441









$





1,272









$





1,414









$





2,855









$





2,550









Gathering, transportation, and other costs









2,889













2,496













2,790













5,679













4,399









Other lease operating costs









8,463













8,590













7,586













16,049













17,292









Total lease operating costs





$





12,793









$





12,358









$





11,790









$





24,583









$





24,241









































































Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties





$





5,024









$





4,238









$





5,325









$





10,349









$





8,148











































































Production:



































































Crude oil (MBBL)









179













159













204













383













320









Natural gas (MMCF)









2,125













1,951













2,228













4,353













3,976









Natural gas liquids (MBBL)









105













96













113













218













191









Equivalent (MBOE)



(1)











638













580













688













1,327













1,174









Average daily production (BOEPD)



(1)











6,935













6,304













7,478













7,212













6,380











































































Average price per unit:





(2)



































































Crude oil (BBL)





$





65.72









$





73.96









$





72.24









$





69.19









$





76.17









Natural gas (MCF)









2.73













3.35













1.92













2.32













3.04









Natural Gas Liquids (BBL)









25.90













28.48













25.43













25.66













27.05









Equivalent (BOE)



(1)







$





31.78









$





36.25









$





31.83









$





31.78









$





35.46











































































Average cost per unit:



































































Ad valorem and production taxes





$





2.26









$





2.19









$





2.06









$





2.15









$





2.17









Gathering, transportation, and other costs









4.53













4.30













4.06













4.28













3.75









Other lease operating costs









13.26













14.81













11.03













12.09













14.73









Total lease operating costs





$





20.05









$





21.30









$





17.15









$





18.52









$





20.65









































































Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties





$





7.87









$





7.31









$





7.74









$





7.80









$





6.94









_______________________________











(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.













(2) Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.

































Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Summary of Production Volumes and Average Sales Price (Unaudited)





























































































Three Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,

















2024













2023













2024

















Volume













Price













Volume













Price













Volume













Price













Production:















































































Crude oil (MBBL)













































































SCOOP/STACK









35









$





70.52













—









$





—













49









$





75.38









Chaveroo Field









9













67.55













—













—













16













73.69









Jonah Field









7













64.54













8













80.25













7













65.77









Williston Basin









30













64.64













35













71.71













33













68.87









Barnett Shale









2













65.99













2













76.77













2













70.30









Hamilton Dome Field









35













57.53













36













62.03













35













62.37









Delhi Field









60













68.66













78













79.02













61













77.22









Other









1













71.61













—













—













1













78.32









Total









179









$





65.72













159









$





73.96













204









$





72.24









Natural gas (MMCF)













































































SCOOP/STACK









314









$





2.89













—









$





—













354









$





2.48









Chaveroo Field









—













—













—













—













—













—









Jonah Field









803













3.21













883













4.87













830













2.08









Williston Basin









18













1.41













14













1.91













27













1.43









Barnett Shale









990













2.31













1,054













2.10













1,017













1.62









Total









2,125









$





2.73













1,951









$





3.35













2,228









$





1.92









Natural gas liquids (MBBL)













































































SCOOP/STACK









18









$





21.34













—









$





—













19









$





21.67









Chaveroo Field









—













—













—













—













—













—









Jonah Field









9













30.08













10













25.88













9













28.15









Williston Basin









2













17.86













4













20.41













7













17.93









Barnett Shale









57













25.86













60













30.07













56













26.03









Delhi Field









19













29.13













22













26.90













20













29.48









Other









—













—













—













—













2













13.06









Total









105









$





25.90













96









$





28.48













113









$





25.43





















































































Equivalent (MBOE)



(1)















































































SCOOP/STACK









105









$





35.48













—









$





—













127









$





39.20









Chaveroo Field









9













67.55













—













—













16













73.69









Jonah Field









150













22.14













165













31.60













154













15.85









Williston Basin









35













57.00













41













63.22













45













54.62









Barnett Shale









224













17.29













238













17.61













227













14.21









Hamilton Dome Field









35













57.53













36













62.03













35













62.37









Delhi Field









79













59.37













100













67.63













81













65.28









Other









1













71.61













—













—













3













61.15









Total









638









$





31.78













580









$





36.25













688









$





31.83























































































Average daily production (BOEPD)







(1)

















































































SCOOP/STACK









1,141

























—

























1,380





















Chaveroo Field









98

























—

























174





















Jonah Field









1,630

























1,793

























1,674





















Williston Basin









380

























446

























489





















Barnett Shale









2,435

























2,587

























2,467





















Hamilton Dome Field









380

























391

























380





















Delhi Field









859

























1,087

























880





















Other









12

























—

























34





















Total









6,935

























6,304

























7,478





















_____________________________











(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.





























Evolution Petroleum Corporation













Summary of Average Production Costs (Unaudited)





























































































Three Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,

















2024













2023













2024

















Amount













Price













Amount













Price













Amount













Price













Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE):















































































Lease operating costs













































































SCOOP/STACK





$





1,050









$





9.97









$





—









$





—









$





1,156









$





9.10









Chaveroo Field









122













12.92













—













—













118













7.38









Jonah Field









2,196













14.62













2,392













14.45













2,162













13.95









Williston Basin









1,190













34.12













1,205













28.74













1,238













27.51









Barnett Shale









4,030













18.03













3,883













16.31













3,598













15.83









Hamilton Dome Field









1,188













34.18













1,404













39.43













1,531













43.48









Delhi Field









3,017













38.15













3,474













35.00













1,987













24.30









Total





$





12,793









$





20.05









$





12,358









$





21.30









$





11,790









$





17.15























































































Evolution Petroleum Corporation









Summary of Open Derivative Contracts (Unaudited)







For more information on the Company's hedging practices, see Note 7 to its financial statements included on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The Company had the following open crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts as of February 11, 2025:







































































































Volumes in













Swap Price per













Floor Price per













Ceiling Price per













Period













Commodity













Instrument













MMBTU/BBL













MMBTU/BBL













MMBTU/BBL













MMBTU/BBL











January 2025 - March 2025









Crude Oil









Collar









42,566





















$





68.00









$





73.77









January 2025 - June 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









51,992









$





73.49

































February 2025 - March 2025









Crude Oil









Put









3,277

























75.00





















February 2025 - March 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









3,278













71.02

































April 2025 - June 2025









Crude Oil









Collar









41,601

























65.00













84.00









April 2025 - December 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









32,229













72.00

































July 2025 - December 2025









Crude Oil









Fixed-Price Swap









81,335













71.40

































January 2026 - March 2026









Crude Oil









Collar









43,493

























60.00













75.80









January 2025 - February 2025









Natural Gas









Fixed-Price Swap









312,286













3.56

































January 2025 - March 2025









Natural Gas









Basis Swap









305,607













0.66

































March 2025 - December 2026









Natural Gas









Fixed-Price Swap









3,170,705













3.60

































January 2026 - March 2026









Natural Gas









Collar









375,481

























3.60













5.00









April 2025 - December 2027









Natural Gas









Fixed-Price Swap









3,729,540













3.57

































