Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.55, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $2.55, representing a -62.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.77 and a 20.25% increase over the 52 week low of $2.12.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPM Dividend History page.

