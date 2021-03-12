Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $4.15, representing a -11.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.68 and a 98.56% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.