Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.03, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $5.03, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.05 and a 140.67% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) and Enbridge Inc (ENB). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.