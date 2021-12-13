Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 200% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.12, the dividend yield is 5.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $5.12, representing a -24.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.74 and a 96.92% increase over the 52 week low of $2.60.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the epm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.