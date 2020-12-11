Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.97, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPM was $2.97, representing a -50.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.95 and a 42.11% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

EPM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). EPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

