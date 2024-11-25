Evolution Mining Updates Director’s Stake Amid Growth

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Jacob Klein, with an increase in performance rights from 2,144,790 to 2,806,103 under the company’s Employee Share Option and Performance Rights Plan. This adjustment, approved by shareholders, reflects the company’s continued commitment to aligning management incentives with shareholder interests.

