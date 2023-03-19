Evolution Mining tops ASX 200 after NSW project starts underground ops ahead of schedule

March 20 (Reuters) - Evolution Mining Ltd EVN.AX shares surged as much as 11.2% on Monday and looked set to post their best day since January last year, as the Australian gold miner started underground production ahead of schedule at its New South Wales project.

The stock was the top gainer on the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which fell 0.8% by 0226 GMT weighed down primarily by losses in banking and healthcare stocks. .AX

Evolution said it had achieved a major milestone in planned growth at its Cowal operation to about 320,000 ounces in fiscal 2024, with the underground production commencing three months ahead of the original schedule of June quarter.

"The project remains within the original A$380 million budget," the company said.

Cowal produced 227,105 ounces of gold in fiscal 2022, accounting for more than 35% of the group's total output of 640,275 ounces, making it the biggest contributor. The project generated more than a quarter of the group's A$2.06 billion revenue ($1.38 billion) in 2022.

Gains in Evolution shares were in line with the broader ASX All Ordinaries Gold index .AXGD, which surged 6.7% and was on track for its best day since mid-April 2020, despite bullion prices retreating from April 2022-highs hit earlier in the day. GOL/

Gold stocks in Australia have been on an upward trend over the past few sessions, as investors sought the safety of bullion amid rising fears of a global banking crisis.

Evolution shares have risen 5% so far in March, rebounding from a massive 15% decline in the prior month, while index heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX are up more than 13% each.

($1 = 1.4934 Australian dollars)

