Evolution Mining to buy 80% stake in Northparkes mine for up to $475 mln

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Evolution Mining EVN.AX said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy an 80% interest in Northparkes copper-gold mine in New South Wales from Chinese miner CMOC Group 603993.SS for up to $475 million.

The acquisition will be funded by a A$525 million ($347.34 million) fully underwritten institutional placement and a new A$200 million 5-year term debt facility, Evolution Mining said, adding it expects the deal to complete before the end of 2023.

Japanese integrated trading company Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T will continue to hold the remaining 20% interest in Northparkes mine.

Evolution will also acquire all the shares in CMOC's Australian subsidiary, CMOC Mining Pty Ltd.

($1 = 1.5115 Australian dollars)

