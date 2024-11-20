News & Insights

Evolution Mining Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

November 20, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors and the issuance of performance rights. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

