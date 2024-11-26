Evolution Mining Issues Unquoted Share Rights for Employees

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced the issuance of over 102,000 unquoted share rights under its employee incentive scheme. These shares are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted. This move aims to motivate employees and align their interests with shareholders.

