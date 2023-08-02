Evolution Mining (CAHPF) Price Target Increased by 8.30% to 2.36

The average one-year price target for Evolution Mining (OTC:CAHPF) has been revised to 2.36 / share. This is an increase of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 2.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 3.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Mining. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 3,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAHPF is 0.36%, an increase of 3,084.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.17% to 327,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 107,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,107K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 61,825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,358K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 10.64% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 25,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,329K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,205K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

