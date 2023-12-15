Evolution Mining (CAHPF) Price Target Increased by 14.46% to 2.62

The average one-year price target for Evolution Mining (OTC:CAHPF) has been revised to 2.62 / share. This is an increase of 14.46% from the prior estimate of 2.29 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.97 to a high of 3.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAHPF is 0.49%, an increase of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 352,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 97,516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 83,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,928K shares, representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 42.90% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 25,779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 12.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,071K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

