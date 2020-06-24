US Markets

Evolution Gaming offers to buy NetEnt in $2 bln online casino deal

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB said on Wednesday it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion) in stock to broaden its slate of casino games and increase earnings through cost savings.

Adds details, deal terms

June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB EVOG.ST said on Wednesday it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion) in stock to broaden its slate of casino games and increase earnings through cost savings.

The offer of 79.93 crowns per share represents a premium of 43% over NetEnt's NETb.ST closing price on Tuesday. NetEnt's board of directors have recommended the offer to its shareholders.

NetEnt shareholders will get 0.1306 Evolution shares for each share they own. Several large NetEnt shareholders, holding about 45% of the company, have undertaken to accept the offer.

"Evolution's position within Live Casino combined with NetEnt's position within online slots will create a company well positioned to take significant market shares," NetEnt Chairman Mathias Hedlund said in a statement.

Evolution expects the deal result in annual cost savings of about 30 million euros ($34 million) and to have a positive effect on earnings per share in 2021.

Both Evolution and NetEnt develop and license casino games such as online slot machines and roulette games.

($1 = 9.2595 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular