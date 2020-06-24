US Markets

Evolution Gaming offers to buy NetEnt for 19.6 bln SEK

June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB said on Wednesday it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion) in stock.

The offer of 79.93 crowns per share represents a premium of 43% over NetEnt's closing price on Tuesday. ($1 = 9.2595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Niklas Pollard)

