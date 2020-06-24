Evolution Gaming offers to buy NetEnt for 19.6 bln SEK

June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB said on Wednesday it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion) in stock.

The offer of 79.93 crowns per share represents a premium of 43% over NetEnt's closing price on Tuesday. ($1 = 9.2595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NETENT M&A/EVOLUTION GAMING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.