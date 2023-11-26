Evolution AB (EVGGF) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 137.61

The average one-year price target for Evolution AB (OTC:EVGGF) has been revised to 137.61 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 127.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.30 to a high of 175.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.91% from the latest reported closing price of 105.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGGF is 0.41%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 511.76% to 732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 609K shares.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 9.93% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 225.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 68.92% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

