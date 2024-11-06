Evolus reports Q3 EPS (30c), consensus (10c)

Reports Q3 revenue $61.1M, consensus $62.2M. “Our third quarter results underscore the momentum we’ve been building throughout the year,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to deliver growth at multiples above the market, validating our performance beauty approach in the medical aesthetics industry. Jeuveau(R), our flagship brand, resonates with a younger generation of consumers, as demonstrated by the recent achievement of over one million total consumers enrolled in our loyalty program. Our deep customer engagement and cash-pay focus differentiate us in the category and pave the way for the upcoming launch of Evolysse(TM). Last week, we received approval for Estyme(R) in the European Union, putting Evolus (EOLS) in a unique position as one of only five companies in Europe with both a neurotoxin and injectable HA gel line. We have initiated our early experience program and expect a full launch in the second half of 2025. Key learnings from Europe will inform the U.S. launch of our first two Evolysse(TM) injectable HA gels, Form and Smooth, which we anticipate will take place by September 2025, followed by Sculpt in 2026, and Lips in 2027. These launches will enable us to expand our market presence while benefiting from our existing infrastructure.”

