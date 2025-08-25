Markets
EOLS

Evolus Reports Positive Data From Pivotal Study Of Evolysse Sculpt For Mid-facial Volume Restoration

August 25, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), a performance beauty company, Monday announced positive topline results from a U.S. pivotal study of Evolysse Sculpt, an injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gel product designed to restore mid-face volume.

The study met its primary goal of non-inferiority compared to Galderma's Restylane. The study also showed statistical superiority versus Restylane with a mean mid-face volume deficit severity score difference of -0.26.

Evolus has already submitted a PMA application for Evolysse Sculpt with approval expected in the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EOLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.