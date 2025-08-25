Evolus Reports Positive Data From Pivotal Study Of Evolysse Sculpt For Mid-facial Volume Restoration

(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), a performance beauty company, Monday announced positive topline results from a U.S. pivotal study of Evolysse Sculpt, an injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gel product designed to restore mid-face volume.

The study met its primary goal of non-inferiority compared to Galderma's Restylane. The study also showed statistical superiority versus Restylane with a mean mid-face volume deficit severity score difference of -0.26.

Evolus has already submitted a PMA application for Evolysse Sculpt with approval expected in the second half of 2026.

