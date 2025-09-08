Markets

Evolus Names Tatjana Mitchell As CFO

September 08, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), a performance beauty company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Tatjana Mitchell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8.

Mitchell has over two decades of experience in strategic and operational finance leadership. Mitchell has previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Experian.

The company on May 28 announced that Chief Financial Officer Sandra Beaver has resigned, effective June 13, to become CFO of a private mental health and wellness technology company.

In the pre-market trading, Evolus is 0.52% lesser at $7.62 on the Nasdaq.

