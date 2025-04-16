Evolus Launches "Drop The F Word" To Redefine Aesthetic Injectables With Evolysse

(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), a performance beauty company, has unveiled its new campaign "Drop the F Word" to challenge outdated perceptions of aesthetic injectables ahead of the commercial launch of Evolysse.

This new line of hyaluronic acid - HA gels is designed to treat moderate to severe facial wrinkles while delivering natural-looking, long-lasting results.

The campaign addresses rising consumer "filler fatigue," as many now associate the word "filler" with artificial or overdone results. Based on extensive consumer research, Evolus is removing the term "filler" from its language, introducing Evolysse as a modern solution that reflects evolving beauty standards.

CEO David Moatazedi emphasized the need to move beyond the term "filler" and focus on personalized, authentic beauty results. Backed by Cold-X technology, Evolysse is the first major HA innovation in over a decade and is designed to preserve the HA molecule's natural structure for more refined outcomes.

Evolus is using this launch to encourage the industry to reframe how aesthetic treatments are discussed, aiming to foster a more informed and confidence-driven beauty experience.

EOLS is currently trading at $10.38 or 1.47% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

