Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Sales crushed expectations at US$18m, beating expectations by 53%. Evolus reported a statutory loss of US$0.34 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:EOLS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Evolus' six analysts is for revenues of US$118.5m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 114% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 56% to US$0.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$108.0m and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2021.

The analysts increased their price target 58% to US$10.63, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Evolus's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Evolus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$4.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Evolus' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 114% increase next year well below the historical 253% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Evolus' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Evolus going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Evolus that you need to take into consideration.

