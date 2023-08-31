Evolus (EOLS) Price Target Increased by 7.28% to 20.66

The average one-year price target for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been revised to 20.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.28% from the prior estimate of 19.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.14% from the latest reported closing price of 10.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.15%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.29% to 38,917K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 4,506K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 87.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 649.40% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,097K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,434K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 4.89% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 2,288K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing a decrease of 75.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 53.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,042K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 39.06% over the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.