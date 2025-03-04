EVOLUS Earnings Results: $EOLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVOLUS ($EOLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $78,950,000, missing estimates of $79,821,456 by $-871,456.
EVOLUS Insider Trading Activity
EVOLUS insiders have traded $EOLS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MOATAZEDI (See Remarks) sold 10,502 shares for an estimated $113,966
- SANDRA BEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,862 shares for an estimated $66,285.
- RUI AVELAR (See Remarks) sold 2,252 shares for an estimated $24,438
EVOLUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of EVOLUS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP added 742,574 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,198,016
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 520,859 shares (+287.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,750,283
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 520,102 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,741,926
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 498,900 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,507,856
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 497,600 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,493,504
- CUTTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 465,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,537,860
- UBS GROUP AG added 448,104 shares (+69.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,947,068
