EVOLUS Earnings Results: $EOLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVOLUS ($EOLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $78,950,000, missing estimates of $79,821,456 by $-871,456.

EVOLUS Insider Trading Activity

EVOLUS insiders have traded $EOLS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MOATAZEDI (See Remarks) sold 10,502 shares for an estimated $113,966

SANDRA BEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,862 shares for an estimated $66,285 .

. RUI AVELAR (See Remarks) sold 2,252 shares for an estimated $24,438

EVOLUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of EVOLUS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

