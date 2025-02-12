Evolent Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evolent Health, presenting an average target of $16.6, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 29.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Evolent Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $18.00 $28.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $16.00 $23.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $14.00 $27.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $27.00 Matthew Sheerin Needham Announces Buy $15.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $45.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Evolent Health: A Closer Look

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Financial Insights: Evolent Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVH

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Aug 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.