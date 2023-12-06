Evolent Health Prices $350 Mln Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH), a provider of clinical and administrative solutions, announced Wednesday the pricing of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2029.

The company has also granted the initial purchasers in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The company said the notes are convertible into cash, shares of Evolent's Class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Evolent's Class A common stock, at Evolent's election.

The initial conversion rate would be 26.3125 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of around $38.00 per share of Class A common stock.

The initial conversion price represents a premium of around 42.50 percent over the closing price of the Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 5.

Interest on the notes is payable semiannually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2024, at a rate equal to 3.50 percent per annum.

The notes will mature on December 1, 2029 unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

Evolent said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, plus available liquidity, to prepay a portion of the outstanding borrowings and pay related fees under its term loan facility, which matures in January 2029.

Consummation of the sale of the notes is subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the offering of the notes will be consummated. Settlement is expected to occur on December 8, 2023.

