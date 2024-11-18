Evolent Health price target lowered to $28 from $34 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Evolent Health (EVH) to $28 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm hosted meetings with management and believes the company is positioned to recover from trough Q4 levels. Management is actively weighing shifts to the fee-based model in cases where profitability is no longer possible, but is optimistic it can leverage up to $100M of expected price increases to unlock higher baseline EBITDA.

