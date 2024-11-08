Evolent Health price target lowered to $23 from $36 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Evolent Health (EVH) to $23 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the concerns of Evolent’s exposure to higher medical costs came to fruition in 3Q, leading to a significant adj-EBITDA miss and full-year guide down with the expectation of continued pressure in 4Q.
