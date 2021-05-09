Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.4% to US$19.85 in the past week. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$215m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Evolent Health losing US$0.12 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:EVH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Evolent Health's ten analysts is for revenues of US$865.7m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 74% to US$0.83. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$864.8m and losses of US$0.79 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Evolent Health after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a moderate increase in per-share loss expectations.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$24.50, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Evolent Health analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 19% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Evolent Health is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Evolent Health going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Evolent Health that you should be aware of.

