Evolent Health (EVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Evolent Health (EVH) reported revenue of $647.15 million, up 37.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite : $22.30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.16.

: $22.30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.16. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $0.38 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.38.

: $0.38 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.38. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services : $15.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.93.

: $15.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.93. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases : $2,849 compared to the $2,758.50 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,849 compared to the $2,758.50 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite : 6.9 million versus 7.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.9 million versus 7.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : 71.7 million versus 72.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 71.7 million versus 72.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services : 1.27 million compared to the 1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.27 million compared to the 1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases : 15 thousand compared to the 15.5 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15 thousand compared to the 15.5 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite : $461.60 million compared to the $451.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $461.60 million compared to the $451.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue by product type- Cases : $43.26 million compared to the $42.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $43.26 million compared to the $42.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services : $60.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.70 million.

: $60.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.70 million. Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $81.52 million versus $82.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Evolent Health have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

