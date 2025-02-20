Evolent Health (EVH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Evolent Health (EVH) reported revenue of $646.54 million, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $656.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite : $21.32 versus $21.81 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $21.32 versus $21.81 estimated by three analysts on average. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $0.37 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.37.

: $0.37 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.37. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services : $16.43 compared to the $15.44 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16.43 compared to the $15.44 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases : 16 thousand compared to the 14.27 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 16 thousand compared to the 14.27 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite : 7.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.19 million.

: 7.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.19 million. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : 75.16 million compared to the 75.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 75.16 million compared to the 75.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services : 1.2 million versus 1.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.2 million versus 1.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases: $3,073 compared to the $2,976.69 average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Evolent Health have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

