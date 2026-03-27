Evolent Health (EVH) Price Target Decreased by 32.38% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) has been revised to $6.01 / share. This is a decrease of 32.38% from the prior estimate of $8.89 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.54% from the latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an decrease of 200 owner(s) or 43.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.12%, an increase of 36.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.89% to 111,664K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 6,110K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares , representing an increase of 44.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 84.23% over the last quarter.

Rubicon Founders holds 5,816K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 5,564K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 51.70% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,269K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares , representing an increase of 48.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,953K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 51.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 3.92% over the last quarter.

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