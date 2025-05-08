EVOLENT HEALTH Earnings Results: $EVH Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVOLENT HEALTH ($EVH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $483,650,000, beating estimates of $464,914,110 by $18,735,890.

EVOLENT HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

EVOLENT HEALTH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH BLACKLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,225 shares for an estimated $497,577

RICHARD M JELINEK has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $273,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $182,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIM KECK purchased 10,540 shares for an estimated $99,497

PETER J GRUA purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

DANIEL JOSEPH MCCARTHY (PRESIDENT) purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

RUSSELL MONROE GLASS purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $50,058

DIANE HOLDER purchased 2,735 shares for an estimated $25,517

CRAIG A. BARBAROSH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,620

EVOLENT HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of EVOLENT HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVOLENT HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

EVOLENT HEALTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $20.0 on 01/15/2025

on 01/15/2025 Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Mohan Naidu from Oppenheimer set a target price of $28.0 on 11/18/2024

