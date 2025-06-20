Evolent Health Confirms Q2 And Full Year EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) on Friday confirmed its second-quarter as well as full-year EBITDA outlook.

It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $33 million to $40 million for the second quarter.

For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA is expected between $135 million and $165 million.

"We are pleased to see oncology trend remaining below forecast now for the first two thirds of the quarter. We remain confident in meeting or beating the expectations we set for the 2nd quarter and full year. If these trends continue through June, we would anticipate being in the top half of our range for Q2 Adjusted EBITDA," commented John Johnson, Evolent's Chief Financial Officer.

