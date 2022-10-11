Evolent Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.32, changing hands as low as $30.25 per share. Evolent Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.36 per share, with $39.7791 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.25.

