Evolent Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVH

In trading on Monday, shares of Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.25, changing hands as high as $9.32 per share. Evolent Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVH's low point in its 52 week range is $5.50 per share, with $21.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.07.

