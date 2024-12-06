Evoke plc price target lowered to 90 GBp from 130 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Jack Cummings lowered the firm’s price target on Evoke plc (EIHDF) to 90 GBp from 130 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
