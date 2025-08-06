BioTech
Evoke Pharma's GIMOTI Patent Extended To 2038 Following New Patent Issuance

August 06, 2025 — 08:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK), Wednesday announced the official issuance of a new U.S. patent related to its product GIMOTI, covering the use of intranasal metoclopramide in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of gastroparesis.

Following some patent term adjustments, the United States Patent and Trademark Office extended the patent term of GIMOTI to November 2038 from previously projected expiration in December 2036.

The extended period of market exclusivity is expected to strengthen the product's intellectual property position, and highlight the company's developmental efforts.

Moreover, the company plans to list this newly issued patent in the FDA's Orange Book.

In the pre-market hours, Evoke's stock is trading at $5.40, down 0.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

BioTech
RTTNews
