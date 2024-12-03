Evoke Pharma Secures Two New Patents For GIMOTI Nasal Spray, Expanding IP Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK), a pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced on Tuesday that it has received notices of allowance for two additional U.S. patent applications related to its GIMOTI nasal spray.

GIMOTI nasal spray was approved by the FDA for the relief of symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults in June 2020.

The new patents, U.S. 17/366,839 and U.S. 17/366,818, provide protection for the intranasal administration of metoclopramide in the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis.

The patents are expected to be Orange Book listable and expiring at the end of 2029.

These patents further strengthen Evoke's intellectual property estate, reinforcing GIMOTI's unique position as the only FDA-approved nasal spray for this condition.

GIMOTI offers a non-oral solution, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and addressing the challenges posed by delayed gastric emptying, which often reduces the effectiveness of oral medications in gastroparesis patients.

As the only FDA-approved metoclopramide nasal spray, GIMOTI provides relief for patients who struggle with oral therapies. With no competing products in development and a history of regulatory challenges in this space, these new patents highlight GIMOTI's uniqueness and solidify its potential in the market.

The addition of these patents enhances GIMOTI's market position, enabling Evoke to continue driving innovation in the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis and offering an important alternative for patients.

EVOK is currently trading at $4.49, up 3.74%.

