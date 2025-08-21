Evoke Pharma Secures FDA Orange Book Listing For New GIMOTI Patent Extending To 2038

(RTTNews) - Evoke Pharma (EVOK) announced that U.S. Patent No. 12,377,064 for GIMOTI - metoclopramide, nasal spray, used to treat moderate to severe gastroparesis, has been added to the FDA's Orange Book.

The patent extends until November 17, 2038—eight years beyond the company's previous Orange Book patent expiring in May 2030.

CEO Matt D'Onofrio emphasized that the patent reflects Evoke's dedication to innovation, protecting its investment while ensuring long-term access to effective non-oral treatment options for diabetic gastroparesis patients. The move supports Evoke's strategy to maximize GIMOTI's commercial lifespan.

EVOK currently trades at $6.3 or 8.06% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.