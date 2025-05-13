Evoke Pharma Reports 77% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Product Sales, Driven by GIMOTI Adoption and Provider Engagement

Evoke Pharma reported Q1 2025 net product sales of $3.1 million, a 77% increase from the previous year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. reported a significant increase in net product sales for Q1 2025, rising 77% year-over-year to $3.1 million, driven by growing prescriber adoption and repeat usage of GIMOTI®, a treatment for diabetic gastroparesis. The CEO, Matt D'Onofrio, highlighted a 73% increase in fill rate and a 44% growth in the prescriber base as indicators of strong demand and effective commercial strategy. The company posted a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter, a decrease from $1.6 million the previous year. Evoke also announced strategic appointments to its Board and maintained its sales guidance for 2025 at approximately $16 million, indicating a continued focus on strengthening its market position and the efficacy of GIMOTI among healthcare providers.

Net product sales increased by 77% year-over-year to $3.1 million, indicating strong revenue growth and commercial success for GIMOTI.

Achieved a 73% year-over-year increase in fill rate and a 44% increase in the total prescriber base, reflecting effective engagement strategies and growing confidence among healthcare providers.

Reiterated 2025 net product sales guidance of approximately $16 million, signaling continued optimistic growth projections for the year.

Appointed a new board member with extensive experience in commercial strategy, which may strengthen the company's governance and market position.

Despite a significant increase in net product sales, the net loss remains substantial at approximately $1.3 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose notably from $3.1 million to $4.3 million, suggesting increasing operational costs that could impact future profitability.

The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased from $13.6 million to $12.6 million, showing reduced liquidity which could pose risks to sustaining operations if expenses continue to rise.

$EVOK insiders have traded $EVOK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $EVOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC NANTAHALA sold 41 shares for an estimated $179

Full Release





Q1 2025 Net Product Sales Increased 77% Year-over-Year to $3.1 Million









Sustained Momentum Driven by Growing Prescriber Adoption and Repeat Patient Use







SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders with an emphasis on GIMOTI



®



, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.





“We’re pleased to report continued strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025,” said Matt D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of Evoke Pharma, Inc. “Net product sales rose 77% year-over-year, underscoring the strength of our commercial execution and GIMOTI’s growing adoption. We believe the underlying demand drivers remain strong—we achieved a 73% increase in fill rate and a 44% increase in our total prescriber base compared to Q1 last year. These improvements reflect continued depth of engagement and expanding interest among healthcare providers.”







First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments









Corporate Governance









Appointed Greg Pyszczymuka to the Board of Directors. His extensive experience in commercial strategy and revenue growth will be valuable as the company advances its market position.













Commercial Execution









GIMOTI demonstrated solid momentum in Q1 with strong repeat usage, increasing prescription depth, and stable conversion rates.



GIMOTI demonstrated solid momentum in Q1 with strong repeat usage, increasing prescription depth, and stable conversion rates.



Realized a 73% year-over-year increase in fill rate, driven by expanded pharmacy partnerships and reduced fulfillment friction.



Realized a 73% year-over-year increase in fill rate, driven by expanded pharmacy partnerships and reduced fulfillment friction.



Grew the total prescriber base by 44%, with increased provider confidence in GIMOTI’s efficacy and convenience.



Grew the total prescriber base by 44%, with increased provider confidence in GIMOTI’s efficacy and convenience.



Maintained strategic emphasis on GLP-1 patient populations, where the need for effective non-oral options continues to grow.









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







For the first quarter of 2025, net product sales were approximately $3.1 million compared with $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, and net loss was approximately $1.3 million ($0.51 per share) compared with $1.6 million, ($2.09 per share) for the first quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, selling, general, and administrative expenses were approximately $4.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher professional fees and reimbursement and profit-sharing activity with EVERSANA as a result of an increase in net product sales.





Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were approximately $4.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $12.6 million. We believe, based on our current operating plan, that our existing cash and cash equivalents, as well as future cash flows from net product sales of GIMOTI, will be sufficient to fund our operations into the second quarter of 2026.







2025 Outlook







Evoke reiterates its 2025 net product sales guidance of approximately $16 million, reflecting a 60% increase over 2024. Evoke’s 2025 guidance is dependent on its current business and expectations, including recent growth rates in net product sales, assumptions regarding reimbursements and prescription fills, as well as factors that are outside of our control, such as the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, continued supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures.





“We’ve entered 2025 with strong momentum and a clear path forward,” added Mr. D’Onofrio. “With focused execution, expanded provider engagement, and the ongoing relevance of GIMOTI in a growing diabetic patient population, we’re confident in our ability to continue delivering growth and impact for patients who need better treatment options.”















About Evoke Pharma, Inc.







Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. We developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.





Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.





Visit



www.EvokePharma.com



for more information.





Follow Evoke Pharma on



LinkedIn







Follow Evoke Pharma on



Twitter









About Gimoti







®







(metoclopramide) nasal spray







GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Important Safety Information





WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA







Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.



Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.



Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.



Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.



Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use



.













GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:







Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates



.





Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates .



Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.







GIMOTI is contraindicated:







In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.



In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.



When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage mechanical obstruction, or perforation).



When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage mechanical obstruction, or perforation).



In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.



In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.



In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.



In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.



In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.











Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery. Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue. These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.





Visit



www.fda.gov/medwatch



or call 1-800-FDA-1088.







Safe Harbor Statement







Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions.





These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: guidance regarding 2025 net product sales; potential future provider engagement; the ongoing relevance of GIMOTI in a growing diabetic population; Evoke’s commercialization plans, including underlying drivers of potential growth and seasonality in sales; and Evoke’s expected cash runway. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke may not be able to achieve its guidance for 2025 including as a result of decreased demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; Evoke may use its capital resources sooner than expected; EVERSANA may terminate the commercial services agreement and loan agreement which would require us to repay the outstanding principal and interest underlying our loan agreement with EVERSANA; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Investor & Media Contact:







Daniel Kontoh-Boateng





DKB Partners





Tel: 862-213-1398







dboateng@dkbpartners.net













Evoke Pharma, Inc.













Balance Sheets













































March 31,

















December 31,





















2025

















2024





















(Unaudited)































Assets





































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





12,624,090













$





13,596,600













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0









2,511,490

















2,420,373













Prepaid expenses









523,910

















731,945













Inventories









532,145

















445,081













Other current assets









39,240

















43,898













Total current assets









16,230,875

















17,237,897













Operating lease right-of-use asset









138,758

















154,184













Deferred offering costs









—

















120,614













Other long-term assets









6,312

















6,312













Total assets





$





16,375,945













$





17,519,007















Liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





2,781,203













$





2,341,191













Accrued compensation









371,732

















865,650













Operating lease liability









61,625

















59,533













Note payable









5,000,000

















5,000,000













Accrued interest payable









2,236,953

















2,113,665













Total current liabilities









10,451,513

















10,380,039













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









83,217

















100,958













Total liabilities









10,534,730

















10,480,997













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholdersʼ equity:





























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares — 5,000,000 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding shares — zero as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares — 100,000,000 and 50,000,000 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; issued and outstanding shares — 1,492,858 and 1,486,009 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









149

















149













Additional paid-in capital









135,938,876

















135,829,493













Accumulated deficit









(130,097,810





)













(128,791,632





)









Total stockholdersʼ equity









5,841,215

















7,038,010













Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity





$





16,375,945













$





17,519,007































































Evoke Pharma, Inc.













Statements of Operations

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net product sales





$





3,080,158













$





1,735,490













Operating expenses:





























Cost of goods sold









41,613

















92,529













Research and development









42,783

















4,645













Selling, general and administrative









4,297,505

















3,139,536













Total operating expenses









4,381,901

















3,236,710













Loss from operations









(1,301,743





)













(1,501,220





)









Other income (expense):





























Interest income









118,853

















46,058













Interest expense









(123,288





)













(124,658





)









Total other expense









(4,435





)













(78,600





)









Net loss





$





(1,306,178





)









$





(1,579,820





)









Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted





$





(0.51





)









$





(2.09





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share









2,548,684

















756,808











