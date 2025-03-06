Evoke Pharma, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Evoke Pharma will release Q4 and 2024 results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Evoke Pharma, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results, with dial-in numbers provided for participants. Evoke Pharma specializes in developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and markets Gimoti®, a nasal spray for diabetic gastroparesis, which is currently the only FDA-approved medication for this condition in the U.S. The press release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements regarding the company's future sales and market performance, indicating that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Evoke Pharma will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, providing transparency and updates for investors.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, enhancing communication with stakeholders.

The company has developed and commercialized GIMOTI, the only FDA-approved drug in the U.S. to treat diabetic gastroparesis, indicating a strong market position in a niche area of healthcare.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight significant uncertainties about achieving guidance for 2024, indicating potential challenges in demand for GIMOTI.

The company's dependency on the success of GIMOTI raises concerns, as inadequate efficacy or adverse side effects could lead to recalls or product liability claims.

There are risks implied regarding Evoke's ability to obtain additional financing and manage capital resources, which may affect operational stability.

FAQ

When is Evoke Pharma's Q4 2024 earnings release date?

Evoke Pharma will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 13, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can join the conference call on March 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET using the dial-in numbers: (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 for international callers.

What is Gimoti and its approved use?

Gimoti is a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide approved for relieving symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Will a replay of the call be available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available until March 20, 2025, with dial-in numbers provided in the press release.

Where can I find more information about Evoke Pharma?

You can visit Evoke Pharma's official website at www.EvokePharma.com for more information and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EVOK Insider Trading Activity

$EVOK insiders have traded $EVOK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC NANTAHALA sold 41 shares for an estimated $179

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $EVOK stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on Gimoti



®



(metoclopramide) nasal spray, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market closes.





Management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 267-6316 and (203) 518-9783 for international callers. The conference ID number is EVOKQ424.





The webcast details can be found in the events section of



Evoke’s investor relations



page.





In addition, a replay of the call will be available until March 20, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 723-0544 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2656 for international callers.







About Evoke Pharma, Inc.







Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.





Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.





Visit



www.EvokePharma.com



for more information.





Follow Evoke Pharma on



LinkedIn







Follow Evoke Pharma on



Twitter









Safe Harbor Statement







Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: guidance regarding 2024 net product sales; potential future prescribing trends for GIMOTI based on Evoke’s or EVERSANA’s marketing efforts; Evoke’s commercialization plans, the potential market opportunity for GIMOTI, Evoke’s partnership with ASPN Pharmacies, growth in prescriptions, patients taking GIMOTI and the conversion of prescriptions to fills, and Evoke’s expected cash runway. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke may not be able to achieve its guidance for 2024 including as a result of decreased demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; Evoke may use its capital resources sooner than expected; warrant holders may choose not to exercise any of the outstanding warrants; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Investor & Media Contact:







Daniel Kontoh-Boateng





DKB Partners





Tel: 862-213-1398







dboateng@dkbpartners.net





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.