EVOKE PHARMA Earnings Results: $EVOK Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVOKE PHARMA ($EVOK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, beating estimates of -$0.64 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $3,310,000, beating estimates of $3,145,680 by $164,320.

EVOKE PHARMA Insider Trading Activity

EVOKE PHARMA insiders have traded $EVOK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC NANTAHALA sold 41 shares for an estimated $179

EVOKE PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of EVOKE PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

