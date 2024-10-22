Evoke Pharma appoints Ben Smeal to board of directors

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) announced the appointment of Ben Smeal to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 18, 2024. This appointment fulfills a condition set as part of the company’s most recent financing by Nantahala Capital Management. Before transitioning to full-time private investing, Smeal held roles at Willett Advisors, the family office of Michael R. Bloomberg, and Kenmare Management.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.