News & Insights

Stocks

Evoke Pharma appoints Ben Smeal to board of directors

October 22, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) announced the appointment of Ben Smeal to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 18, 2024. This appointment fulfills a condition set as part of the company’s most recent financing by Nantahala Capital Management. Before transitioning to full-time private investing, Smeal held roles at Willett Advisors, the family office of Michael R. Bloomberg, and Kenmare Management.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.