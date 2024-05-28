Evoke Pharma Announces Executive Changes and Expansion Plans

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) has provided an announcement.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. has seen pivotal developments, including the appointment of Mark A. Kowieski as CFO, effective May 22, 2024, and a salary boost for CEO Matthew J. D’Onofrio. Additionally, the company has expanded its 2013 Equity Incentive Award Plan, adding 4 million shares and introducing an “evergreen provision” for annual share increases. Stockholders have also sanctioned a doubling of authorized shares to 100 million and various board proposals, including a potential reverse stock split, reflecting strategic moves to bolster Evoke Pharma’s financial and corporate structure.

