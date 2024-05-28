News & Insights

Stocks

Evoke Pharma Announces Executive Changes and Expansion Plans

May 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) has provided an announcement.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. has seen pivotal developments, including the appointment of Mark A. Kowieski as CFO, effective May 22, 2024, and a salary boost for CEO Matthew J. D’Onofrio. Additionally, the company has expanded its 2013 Equity Incentive Award Plan, adding 4 million shares and introducing an “evergreen provision” for annual share increases. Stockholders have also sanctioned a doubling of authorized shares to 100 million and various board proposals, including a potential reverse stock split, reflecting strategic moves to bolster Evoke Pharma’s financial and corporate structure.

For detailed information about EVOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.