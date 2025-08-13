Evoke H1 Group Revenue Up 3% On International Growth And 44% EBITDA Surge

(RTTNews) - Evoke PLC (EVOK.L), on Wednesday, reported its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability.

Group revenue rose to GBP887.8 million, up 3% year-over-year, with constant currency growth of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44% to GBP165.9 million, while reported EBITDA more than tripled to GBP141.3 million, driven by reduced exceptional items and improved operational efficiency. The Group's last twelve-month adjusted EBITDA reached GBP363 million, reflecting sustained momentum.

The company's profitability was bolstered by higher gross margins, more effective marketing strategies, and cost savings across operations.

Evoke also made substantial progress in deleveraging, reducing its leverage ratio to 5.0x from 6.7x a year earlier. Cash (excluding customer balances) stood at GBP121 million, with total liquidity of GBP250 million, including an undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP129 million.

Looking ahead, Q3 revenue for the period to 10 August is in line with expectations, and the Group reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 5%-9% revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.