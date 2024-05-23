Evogene’s Strategic Growth Boosts Q1 2024 Results

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Evogene Ltd. has reported substantial improvements in its Q1 2024 financial results, with revenue increasing to $4.2M from $0.6M in the previous year and a reduced net loss of $3.8M. The company has streamlined operations, resulting in significant cost savings, and established new partnerships, leveraging their proprietary AI tech-engines to accelerate the development of life-science products across its subsidiaries. These strategic moves are expected to drive continued growth and fulfill existing product orders by the end of 2024.

