Evogene Ltd. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.99 million, or -$1.06 per share. This compares with -$7.78 million, or -$1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.0% to $0.91 million from $0.65 million last year.

Evogene Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.99 Mln. vs. -$7.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.06 vs. -$1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.91 Mln vs. $0.65 Mln last year.

